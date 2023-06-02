Centre bars J&K government from fixing mutton prices, revokes previous order

June 02, 2023 01:19 pm | Updated 01:19 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The Centre has revoked Jammu and Kashmir Mutton (Licensing and Control) order, 1973, and barred the Union Territory (UT) from regulating and fixing the prices of mutton. J&K consumes 600 lakh kilograms of mutton annually.

The government has revoked the Jammu and Kashmir Mutton (Licensing and Control) order, 1973 issued vide SRO-646 issued on December 12, 1973, with immediate effect. It was done on the clarification from the Government of India and inter-departmental consultations on the matter, an official said.

The Directorates of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Jammu-Srinagar, which otherwise would regulate the prices, has directed “all concerned authorities to refrain from issuing or enforcing any order”.

The official said the move comes after the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution communicated to the J&K government and informed that the previous order “was no longer valid and applicable”.

Mutton in J&K, especially Kashmir, is a staple food. One official estimate suggested J&K consumes over 600 lakh kilograms of mutton annually and imports 350 lakh kgs from other States, especially Delhi and Rajasthan.

Mutton rates per kg in Kashmir were the lowest in the country at ₹535 compared to ₹600 in Uttar Pradesh, ₹750 in Delhi and ₹750 in Gujarat.