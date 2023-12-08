ADVERTISEMENT

Centre bans onion export till March 2024; farmers protest in Nashik

December 08, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Mumbai

Earlier, on August 19, the Union government had imposed a 40% duty on the export of onions until December 31,

Abhinay Deshpande
Abhinay Deshpande

Workers at Vinchur onion market during farmers and traders’ strike against the central government’s decision to impose export duty of 40% on onions till December 31, in Nashik. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Centre has imposed a ban on the export of onions until March 31, 2024, to curb the surging local prices of the product.

A Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) order late on Thursday said: “Export policy of onions... is amended from free to prohibited till March 31, 2024.”

Earlier, on August 19, the Union government had imposed a 40% duty on the export of onions (minimum export price of $800 per metric ton) until December 31, to increase domestic availability amid signs of increasing prices and provide relief to local consumers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In its order, the DGFT also said that the onion exports, however, will be allowed based on permission granted by the government to other countries based on their request and that shipments, whose loading had commenced before the fresh notification, are allowed to be exported.

In response to the Centre’s announcement of a ban on the export of onions until March 31, 2024, farmers in Maharashtra’s Nashik district took to the streets, blocking the Mumbai-Agra National Highway at three locations and disrupting auctions

The farmers also halted auctions in Lasalgaon, Asia’s largest wholesale onion market, Chandwad, Nandgaon, Dindori, Yeola, Umarane, and other places in Nashik.

Stating that the ban would adversely impact farmers, protesters staged road blockades with tractors for hours. With no auction at the Lasalgaon APMC, over 600 onion-laden vehicles were redirected to Vinchur with wholesale prices ranging from ₹1,500 to ₹3,300 per quintal.

Lasalgaon APMC chairperson Balasaheb Kshirsagar condemned the government’s decision, claiming it was unfavourable to farmers.

“Onion prices had recently come down, and the ban would lead to losses. Presently, onion prices range from ₹1,000 to ₹1,200 per quintal, despite some selling at ₹3,000 per quintal,” he said, alleging middlemen for artificial price inflation.

Mr. Kshirsagar demanded direct government sales without the involvement of middlemen.

“Farmers had already suffered losses due to unseasonal rainfall and hail. It must revoke its decision on the ban to support farmers,” another farmer said.

The farmers and traders associations are likely to meet Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his deputy Ajit Pawar, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar to express their concerns.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US