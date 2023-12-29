Centre, Assam government sign peace pact with pro-talks faction of ULFA

December 29, 2023 05:32 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - New Delhi

The Central government and the Assam government have signed a peace pact with pro-talks faction of ULFA on December 29, 2023, in New Delhi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and 16 leaders of the pro-talks faction of the ULFA, headed by Arabinda Rajkhowa, were present at the signing ceremony at North Block.

At the signing ceremony, a ULFA representative said, “This will bring lasting peace in Assam. I apologise for any wrongdoing from our side.”

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “A historic day for Assam. 8,700 cadres of militant organisations have joined peace accord. With three accords, tribal Militancy over. Everyone has joined mainstream. ULFA picked up arms, many were killed in 1980s, around 10,000 people were killed which included security personnel, civilians and also ULFA.”

The Assam Chief Minister said, “Nobody has answers why their sons and husbands were killed, those who were killing were also not aware why they are killing. Home Ministry took a decisive step that they negotiate with ULFA and bring a closure. This accord will fulfill the aspirations of people. PM Modi’s outreach has brought peace to Assam.”

“Only 15% area in Assam under AFSPA,” Mr. Sarma added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “It is a golden day for Assam’s future. Assam and North East endured violence for decades. Nine peace accords in the past five years in North East. Peace established in northeast. More than 9,000 cadres surrendered, AFSPA has been removed from 85% area in Assam.”

Mr. Shah said, “Since 1979 all those who were killed were country’s citizens. A package and development projects have been agreed upon today. All the aspects of the settlement will be implemented today with surrender of 700 cadres, the total number of surrendered cadre will stand at 8,200 cadres.”

The Home Minister said, “A new era beckons. I want to assure ULFA that government will prepare a time bound programme to implement the settlement, a committee will also be formed.”

The other faction led by Paresh Baruah known as ULFA-I has not joined the peace process. Mr. Baruah is said to be in Myanmar.

The ULFA was born during the Assam Agitation of 1979 demanding a sovereign State for the Assamese people.The settlement is likely to take care of a host of long-standing political, economic and social issues concerning Assam, besides providing cultural safeguards and land rights to the indigenous people.

