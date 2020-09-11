Centre asks States/UTs to ensure free medical oxygen movement

NEW DELHI

They are also responsible to ensure that every hospitalised COVID-19 patient receives oxygen, says Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry on Friday asked the States/UT to ensure that no restriction is imposed on the movement of medical oxygen and noted that they were responsible to ensure that every hospitalised COVID patient receives oxygen.

“It has come to the knowledge of the Union Health Ministry that few States are trying to curb the free inter-State movement of oxygen supplies by exercising provisions under various Acts and also mandating the manufacturers/suppliers located in the State to restrict their oxygen supplies to only the hospitals of the State,’’ noted the Ministry in a communication.

In the letter written to the States/UTs, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan emphasised that availability of adequate and uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen was an important prerequisite for managing moderate and severe cases of COVID-19. He urged them to ensure that no restriction was imposed on the movement of medical oxygen.

The Ministry said, “It has been strongly reinforced that it is every State’s responsibility to ensure that every hospitalised COVID-19 patient receives oxygen.’’

It had brought to the notice of all concerned that medical oxygen constituted an Essential Public Health Commodity and any impediment in its supplies may critically impact the management of COVID-19 patients. “Moreover, some of the major oxygen manufacturers/supplies already have existing supply agreements with hospitals in various States with a legal obligation to fulfil such agreements,’’ it stated.

A senior health official said adequate supply of oxygen throughout the country had enabled effective clinical care of the hospitalised moderate and severe cases, in conjunction with other measures.

The country currently has less than 3.7% of active patients on oxygen support, as per Health Ministry data.

Recoveries

Giving details of recoveries, the Ministry said a total of 70,880 recoveries had been registered in the last 24 hours in the country. “Maharashtra alone has contributed more than 14,000 and Andhra Pradesh more than 10,000 to the single day recoveries. With this, the total number of recoveries has touched 35,42,663. 60% of the new recovered cases being reported from five States, viz. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. 96,551 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. Of this, Maharashtra alone has more than 23,000 and Andhra Pradesh more than 10,000. Nearly 57% of the new cases are reported from only five States. These are the same States that are also contributing 60% of the new recovered cases,’’ added the Ministry.