Centre asks States to review ropeway projects’ safety audits

April 12, 2022 22:12 IST

‘Scrupulously adhere to BIS standards in view of accident in Jharkhand’

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has written to States to review ropeway projects in the wake of the accident in Jharkhand that has claimed the lives of three persons.

Mr. Bhalla asked the States to ensure that the standard operating procedures (SOP), contingency plans for operation and maintenance and the system of safety audits are in place.

The letter said an accident happened in Trikut Hills in District Deoghar, Jharkhand, on April 10 in which trollies of the Trikut ropeway broke down resulting in 18 trollies with 59 persons getting stranded in the air.

“After the valiant efforts made by Indian Air Force, NDRF, Indian Army, ITBP and local administration, the trapped/stranded persons were rescued. However, despite all the efforts, three precious lives were lost,” the letter said.

It said the incident has highlighted the need to have a detailed SOP and a contingency plan on ropeway operations.

“….for operation and maintenance of ropeway projects, BIS standards have already been prescribed, which need to be scrupulously adhered to. The guidance may be taken from the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL).“

The letter asked the States to engage an experienced and qualified firm for carrying out safety audit of each ropeway project. “The entity operating the ropeway must comply with all the issues arising out of the audit,” the letter said adding that mock drills/mock exercises for handling contingency situations should be periodically conducted and an officer should be designated to oversee them.