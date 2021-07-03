Centre asks States to impose stock limit on pulses

Govt. says the move is to arrest the spiralling prices

In an attempt to arrest the spiralling prices of pulses, the Union government on Friday directed the States to impose stock limit on all pulses except Moong till October 31. The stock limits will be applicable on wholesalers, retailers, millers and importers.

The Department of Consumer Affairs issued the Removal of Licensing Requirements, Stock Limits and Movement Restrictions on Specified Foodstuffs (Amendment) Order, 2021 prescribing the limits which have been imposed with immediate effect.

The stock limit of 200 tonnes has been imposed on wholesalers provided they do not hold more than 200 tonnes of one variety of pulses, the Ministry said in the order. On retailers, the stock limit will be 5 tonnes. In case of millers, the stock limit will be the last three months of production or 25% of annual installed capacity whichever is higher. For importers, the stock limit will be the same as that of wholesalers for stocks held/imported prior to May 15, 2021. And for pulses imported after May 15, stock limit applicable on wholesalers will apply after 45 days from date of customs clearance, the order said.

As per the orders if the stocks of entities exceed the prescribed limits, they have to be declared on the online portal of the Department of Consumer Affairs and have to be brought within the prescribed limit within 30 days of the notification of the order. Explaining the reasons behind the directive, a statement from the Department of Consumer Affairs, said, “Since the entire country has been reeling under the impact of the pandemic, the government has been committed to adopting timely measures and has substantially alleviated the concerns and anguish of the common man.”