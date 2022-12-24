ADVERTISEMENT

Centre asks States to ensure availability of oxygen, functional life support equipment at hospitals

December 24, 2022 01:37 pm | Updated 01:37 pm IST - New Delhi

Health Ministry Additional Secretary Manohar Agnani said the operationalisation and maintenance of medical infrastructure is of utmost importance to meet any eventuality

PTI

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: R. V. Moorthy

With some countries witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Centre on December 24 urged States and Union Territories to ensure the availability of Liquid Medical Oxygen, adequate inventory of cylinders and functional life support equipment such as ventilators at hospitals to face any challenge.

The Health Ministry asked them to ensure Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen generating plants are kept fully functional and regular mock drills are conducted to check them.

In a letter to all States and UTs, Health Ministry Additional Secretary Manohar Agnani said the operationalisation and maintenance of these medical infrastructure is of utmost importance to meet any eventuality even though the number of cases in the country is low now.

He said medical oxygen is an important and vital resource in all clinical settings, particularly during pandemic management and that reliable oxygen supply is critical for saving lives during patient care and COVID-19 management.

