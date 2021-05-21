Centre asks States to check facilities for vulnerable groups amid COVID-19

Home Ministry letter says they may need guidance on how to access them

The Home Ministry has written to States to review the facilities for vulnerable groups impacted by COVID-19, such as children who have been orphaned, senior citizens and members of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, who may need guidance to access government support facilities.

The ministry said that several States and Union Territories had initiated action and strengthened their machineries to support the vulnerable groups and various success stories and best practices are available, where emergency services have been provided to the vulnerable groups impacted by COVID-19.

“However, in order to meet the new challenges arising out of recent wave of COVID-19 affliction, it is requested to undertake an immediate review of the existing facilities for vulnerable groups impacted by COVID-19 such as children who have been orphaned, senior citizens who may require timely assistance and support (medical as well as safety and security), and members of Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes who may need guidance to access Government support facilities,” the letter stated.