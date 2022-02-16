States can ease COVID-19 curbs: Centre

‘Economic activity should not be hampered by restrictions at entry points’

‘Economic activity should not be hampered by restrictions at entry points’

It is too early to say anything definite on the COVID-19 pandemic becoming an endemic, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Wednesday while inaugurating the revamped canteen of the Ministry. The Centre was maintaining a strict vigil on the spread of the infection, he stressed.

“India now has the advantage of enhanced surveillance, manpower and infrastructure to fight any possible COVID-19 waves in the future. Till March-end, it’s all wait and watch as far as COVID-19 spread is concerned,” he stated.

The Health Ministry said it had written to the States asking them to review and amend or end additional COVID-19 restrictions as the pandemic in the country is showing a sustained declining trend since January 21, 2022, with the average daily cases in the last week standing at 50,476. The daily case positivity on February 15, 2022 has declined to 3.63 %.

Revised guidelines

“With the changing epidemiology of COVD-19 pandemic globally and in India, existing guidelines aimed at minimising the transmission and circulation of viruses have been reviewed and updated. The Union Ministry of Health has accordingly revised its guidelines for international arrivals on 10th February 2022,’’ the Ministry letter said.

It noted that in earlier months, in view of the high case trajectory, certain States had imposed additional restrictions at their borders and at airports. “While effectively managing the public health challenge of COVID-19, it is equally important that movement of people and economic activities should not be hampered by additional restrictions imposed at State level points of entries,’’ advised the Ministry.

The case trajectory across the nation was showing a sustained downward trend. It would be useful if the States reviewed and amended or did away with the additional restrictions so imposed after considering the trend of new cases and positivity within the State/Union Territories, it highlighted.

“States must also continue monitoring the trajectory of cases and spread of infection on a daily basis. They may also follow the broad five-fold strategy of – ‘test-track-treat-vaccination-and adherence to COVID appropriate behavior’,’’ it added.