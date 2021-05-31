Centre asks private news channels to display four new helpline numbers

In a letter to all private TV news channels, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said the helpline numbers should be run as a ticker or in any other appropriate way at periodic intervals

The Centre on Sunday asked private TV news channels to display four new national helpline numbers for the benefit of citizens as part of the COVID-19 awareness initiative.

In a letter to all private TV news channels, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said the helpline numbers should be run as a ticker or in any other appropriate way at periodic intervals.

The Ministry lauded news channels for playing an important role in supplementing the efforts of the government in fighting the pandemic by creating awareness and informing people about treatment protocol, appropriate safety measures, and vaccination. “In order to further this cause, private TV channels are advised to promote awareness of the following four national level helpline numbers by way of a ticker or such appropriate ways as they may consider at periodical intervals, especially during prime time,” it said.

The channels have been asked to display the national helpline number of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (1075), child helpline number of the Ministry of Women and Child Development (1098), senior citizens helpline of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (14567) in Delhi, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhan, and helpline number of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) for psychological support (08046110007).

“As you are aware, the number of cases of COVID-19 in the country, while witnessing a downward trend, is still high. Over the last several months, the government has created awareness through various instrumentalities and media platforms, including print, TV, radio, social media, etc. for creating awareness on the three critical issues — COVID treatment protocol, COVID appropriate behaviour and vaccination,” the Ministry said in its letter to private news channels.

“National helpline numbers for the benefit of the citizens were also created and propagated by the government,” it added.