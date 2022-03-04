Centre approves funds to States affected by flood

March 04, 2022

This is over and above the funds released by the Centre to the States in SDRF

A high level committee chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has approved additional central assistance under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to five States and one Union Territory, which were affected by floods and landslides in 2021, a statement by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said. The committee approved additional central assistance of ₹1,664.25 crore to five States – ₹351.43 crore to Andhra Pradesh; ₹112.19 crore to Himachal Pradesh; ₹492.39 crore to Karnataka; ₹355.39 crore to Maharashtra; ₹352.85 crore to Tamil Nadu; and ₹17.86 crore to UT of Puducherry – from NDRF. “This additional assistance is over and above the funds released by the Centre to the States in the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), already placed at the disposal of the States. During the financial year 2021-22, the Central Government has released ₹17,747.20 crore to 28 States in their SDRF and ₹4,645.92 crore to 8 States from NDRF,” the statement said. The Central Government had deputed Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) immediately after the calamities, without waiting for the receipt of Memorandum from them.



