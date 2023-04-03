Centre ‘appropriate’ party to respond to plea on disqualified lawmakers, says EC

April 03, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Election Commission in the Supreme Court has chosen to maintain a distance on the question whether a disqualified lawmaker should be banned from contesting elections for five years.

The commission said it would be “appropriate” to have the Union government deal with the issue.

The commission filed a five-page affidavit in the top court in response to a plea by Congress leader Jaya Thakur.

The petitioner contended that an MP or an MLA who has either been disqualified from the House under the Tenth Schedule (anti-defection law) or under Article 191(1)(e) of the Constitution should be barred from contesting elections for five years.

Article 191(1)(e) gives the various grounds of disqualification “for being chosen as, and for being a member of the Legislative Assembly or Legislative Council of a State”.

They include holding an office of profit, being of unsound mind or undischarged solvent or being a non-citizen or voluntarily acquiring the citizenship of a foreign state or being under any acknowledgment of allegiance or adherence to a foreign state.

The final ground of disqualification, and the one highlighted by Ms. Thakur in her petition, is if an MLA or an MLC is “disqualified by or under any law made by Parliament”.

“The issue involved in this matter pertains to the interpretation of Article 191(1)(e) of the Constitution. It relates to matters that do not have a nexus with the conduct of elections in terms of the remit of the Commission under Article 324.Therefore, respondent no. 1 (Union government) is the appropriate party for the adjudication of the prayers made in the petition,” the commission said in the affidavit.

The Election Commission is a body established under Article 324 of the Constitution. It is vested with the authority of superintendence, direction, and control of elections for the conduct of elections to Parliament, State Legislatures and the offices of the President and the Vice-President.

Ms. Thakur has highlighted instances in the past when lawmakers either reign from the legislative parties which brought them to the House, leading to the fall of the government. They go on to join the rival political party and even get to be a Minister in the new regime in the State.