Centre appoints four new additional judges to the Madras High Court  

May 19, 2023 04:08 pm | Updated 04:09 pm IST - New Delhi

Four district judges have been appointed as new additional judges of the Madras High Court, the Law Ministry notified on May 19.

“...In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 224 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint S/Shri (i) Ramasamy Sakthivel, (ii) P. Dhanabal, (iii) Chinnasamy Kumarappan and (iv) Kandasamy Rajasekar, Judicial Officers as Additional Judges of the Madras High Court for a period of two years with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices,” read the notification.

Mr Dhanabal is currently serving as as the Registrar General of the High Court. The latest appointments in the Madras High Court are part of the recommendations made by the Supreme Court Collegium on March 21.

Additional judges usually serve a term of two years before they are made as permanent judges of the High Court.

The Centre’s nod for these judicial appointments comes a day after the Ministry of Law and Justice saw a change of guard, with Arjun Ram Meghwal taking over from Kiren Rijiju, who was moved to the Ministry of Earth Sciences.