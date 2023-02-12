ADVERTISEMENT

Centre appoints Chief Justices to four High Courts

February 12, 2023 12:57 pm | Updated 01:29 pm IST - New Delhi

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments on Sunday

PTI

Gauhati High Court. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Chief Justices were appointed to four High Courts on February 12.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments on Twitter.

Justice Sonia Giridhar Gokani, a Judge of the Gujarat High Court, was appointed its Chief Justice. She was appointed acting Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court on Friday after its Chief Justice Aravind Kumar was elevated to the Supreme Court.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Justice Sandeep Mehta, a Judge of the Rajasthan High Court, has been appointed as Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court. 

Justice Jaswant Singh, Judge at the Orissa High Court, has been elevated as Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court.

Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, Judge of Gauhati High Court, has been made the Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US