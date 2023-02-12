Centre appoints Chief Justices to four High Courts

February 12, 2023 12:57 pm | Updated 12:57 pm IST - New Delhi

Chief Justices were appointed to four High Courts on February 12.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments on Twitter.

As per the relevant provisions under the Constitution of India, the following Judges are appointed as Chief Justices of different High Courts.

— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 12, 2023

Justice Sonia Giridhar Gokani, a Judge of the Gujarat High Court, was appointed its Chief Justice. She was appointed acting Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court on Friday after its Chief Justice Aravind Kumar was elevated to the Supreme Court.

Justice Sandeep Mehta, a Judge of the Rajasthan High Court, has been appointed as Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court.

Justice Jaswant Singh, Judge at the Orissa High Court, has been elevated as Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court.

Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, Judge of Gauhati High Court, has been made the Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh.