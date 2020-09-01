National

Centre announces seven-day state mourning on demise of Pranab Mukherjee

Pranab Mukherjee in August 2019.

Pranab Mukherjee in August 2019.   | Photo Credit: C.V. Subrahmanyam

The Centre on Monday announced seven-day state mourning on the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee.

“As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, seven days’ state mourning will be observed throughout India from August 31 to September 6,” a statement by the Union Home Ministry said.

“During the period, the national flag will fly at half mast and there will be no official entertainment. The date, time and venue of the state funeral will be intimated later,” the Ministry said.

