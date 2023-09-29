Centre announces 28th tranche of electoral bonds sales from October 4 to 13

September 29, 2023 04:50 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST

The Centre on September 29, 2023, announced the opening of the sales of the 28th tranche of electoral bonds for a ten-day window between October 4 and 13. The bonds can be purchased at all authorised branches of the State Bank of India.

While the move comes ahead of upcoming assembly elections in some States, the ten-day sale window in October is part of the stated schedule for such sales since the bonds were introduced in January 2018, as a means “to cleanse the system of political funding in the country”.

The bonds can be purchased within the 10-day period specified by the Centre in the months of January, April, July and October, and also for an additional period of 30 days in the year of the national elections.

In November 2022, the scheme was amended to grant the Centre the power to declare an extra fortnight of electoral bond sales in years when States and Union Territories with a legislature have polls.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.