Centre amends rules to allow conversion of engines to CNG, BioCNG and LNG fuels for in-use agriculture tractors

The Centre has amended Central Motor Vehicles Rules to allow conversion of engines to CNG, BioCNG and LNG fuels for in-use agriculture tractors, power tillers and construction equipment vehicles.

The rules state that a separate type approval will be required for mechanically and electronically controlled diesel fuel injected vehicles when they are retrofitted for CNG/ bio-CNG/ LNG operations. The kit manufacturer or supplier will be responsible for type approval for retrofitment on in-use vehicles and in case of replacement of engines, the vehicle manufacturer or the engine manufacturer will be responsible for type approval.

The type approval certificate for both retrofitment and replacement of engines will be valid for three years.