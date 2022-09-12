Centre along with States trying to control Lumpy Skin Disease in cattle: PM Modi

India is building the largest database of dairy animals, says PM Modi.

PTI Greater Noida (UP)
September 12, 2022 12:43 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit 2022, in Greater Noida, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying Parshottam Rupala are also seen. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, September 12, 2022 said the Centre along with states is making efforts to control Lumpy Skin Disease in cattle.

Many States are grappling with Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) in cattle and the disease has emerged as a concern for the dairy sector.

"Our scientists have also prepared indigenous vaccine for Lumpy Skin Disease," Mr. Modi said addressing the International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit (IDF WDS) 2022, being organised at India Expo Centre & Mart here.

In the recent past, there has been loss of livestock in many States due to the disease, he added.

Stating that India is building the largest database of dairy animals and every animal associated with dairy sector is being tagged, the Prime Minister said with the help of modern technology, biometric identification of animals is being done under the ‘Animal Base’ scheme.

LSD is a contagious viral disease that affects cattle and causes fever, nodules on the skin and can also lead to death. The disease gets spread by mosquitoes, flies, lice, and wasps by direct contact among the cattle, and through contaminated food and water.

The inaugural function was also attended by the Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Sanjeev Balyan was also present

