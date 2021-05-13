Centre allocates 40,000 Tocilizumab imported vials to States

HYDERABAD

13 May 2021 10:52 IST

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala top three in the list of beneficiaries

The Centre has allocated to the States and Union Territories 40,000 out of the 45,000 vials of imported Tocilizumab (80 mg strength), a drug used in the treatment of COVID-19, that arrived in the country recently.

It has set aside 5,000 vials for Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, for distribution to central health institutions under the Ministry’s control, as well as for the Department of Pharmaceuticals towards supply to health institutions under other ministries.

The latest allocation follows the 9,900 vials (200 mg) of Tocilizumab it had made to the States/Union Territories and Central health institutions almost a fortnight ago.

Advertising

Advertising

Stating that the second lot of Tocilizumab arrived on May 10, a senior official each of the MoHFW and the Department of Pharmaceuticals, in a joint communication, said Tocilizumab is sourced only through imports from pharma company Hoffman La Roche by Roche India. It is marketed in the country by Cipla.

While sale of Tocilizumab to various States/UTs was being undertaken directly by Cipla, the Central government is “making all efforts to ensure that the drug is available across the country.” Referring to the earlier allocation, their letter said MoHFW had also recently allocated 50,024 vials (80 mg) received through donation among States and Central health institutions.

The allocated vials are being placed at the disposal of the Health Department of State governments/UTs for subsequent supply to both the government and private hospitals. No separate quantity of Tocilizumab is being allocated directly to the private hospitals in the States. The State governments should advise the private hospitals to contact the Health Department to source the drug.

“The distribution is being done to States looking only at the recent active case load in the States,” the officials said in the letter, asking them to prevent hoarding/black marketing. The States should also ensure that the drug is used judiciously and strictly according to the treatment protocol advised in the clinical guidance issued by Joint Monitoring Group of MoHFW.

The allocation to Maharashtra, at 6,380 vials, is the highest. Karnataka (6,150); Kerala (4,500); Uttar Pradesh (2,420) Rajasthan (2,185); Andhra Pradesh (2,040); Gujarat (1,465); West Bengal (1,365); Chhatisgarh (1,350); Haryana (1,220) Tamil Nadu (1,650); Madhya Pradesh (1,190); and Bihar (1,130) are the States whose allocation is more than 1,000 vials.