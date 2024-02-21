Centre allocates ₹20 crore to bail out poor prisoners 

February 21, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Union government has allocated an annual fund of ₹20 crore to bail out poor prisoners languishing in prisons across the country due to financial constraints.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has urged Heads of Prisons of all States and Union Territories to utilise the funds to provide relief to poor prisoners, who are either unable to pay the fine imposed on them or are unable to secure bail due to financial constraints. In a communication, the Ministry said the initiative was part of the Centre’s priority in “reaching the last mile: no one to be left behind” under which the “Support to Poor Prisoners Scheme” was launched in May last.

“Many such prisoners are socially disadvantaged or belong to low-income groups. It is expected that providing financial aid to such poor prisoners may help them in paying their outstanding amount of fine or in securing bail, within the ambit of provisions of law, and they will be able to come out of jail and join the mainstream as a responsible citizen of the country,” the MHA said.

The Union Home Minister had written to Chief Ministers of all States and UTs soon after the scheme was launched and requested them to take full advantage of the initiative. Guidelines for the fund utilisation and a Standard Operating Procedure was also rolled out for the purpose of implementing the scheme. “It was emphasised that this scheme will go a long way in not only mitigating the problems faced by poor prisoners but also help in solving the problem of overcrowding in prisons.”

Poor response from States

States and UTs were told to constitute an “Empowered Committee” at the district level and an “Oversight Committee” at the Headquarter level for identifying prisoners who could be given the benefit of the scheme. However, many States were yet to provide a confirmation on the constitution of the committees. Urging the authorities concerned to take urgent steps to complete the activity in a time-bound manner, the Ministry said the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) was appointed as the Central Nodal Agency (CNA) for implementing the scheme.

The NCRB had opened an account in a nationalised bank for the “Support to Poor Prisoners Scheme” and all States and UTs were advised to open a subsidiary account for further transactions in coordination with the CNA. The committees, with the assistance of District Legal Services Authority and prison authorities, should examine cases of eligible prisoners and have the power to sanction the amount required for paying fine/bail amount, etc., within the parameters of the guidelines prescribed under the scheme.

