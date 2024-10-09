Centre allocates ₹17,082 crore for fortified rice supply under all national schemes

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday (October 9, 2024), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the continuation of the universal supply of fortified rice under various government schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) and other welfare programs, from July 2024 to December 2028.

This initiative, aimed at addressing anaemia and micronutrient deficiencies across the country, will continue as a centrally funded scheme under the food subsidy component of PMGKAY.

The fortified rice initiative, which began in line with the Prime Minister’s focus on nutritional security, covers the Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS), Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), PM POSHAN (formerly the Mid-Day Meal scheme), and other welfare programs across all states and Union Territories. The government completed the three-phase rollout of this scheme by March 2024, ensuring universal coverage of fortified rice.

The approval comes in response to findings from the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), which revealed that anaemia remains a significant issue in India, affecting children, women, and men across various age and income groups. Addressing these deficiencies through fortified food has been recognized globally as a crucial intervention.

The government’s focus on rice fortification, given that rice is a staple for 65% of India’s population, reflects a targeted approach to improving the nutritional profile of the country’s most vulnerable communities.

