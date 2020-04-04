National

Centre allays concerns over availability of masks, hand sanitisers in Supreme Court

The court was hearing petition filed by Justice for Rights Foundation to ensure fair and equitable distribution of these items.

The Centre on Friday allayed concerns in the Supreme Court about shopkeepers deliberately hiking prices for face masks, sanitisers and liquid soap even as the country fights COVID-19.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed a Bench led by Justice L. Nageswara Rao that there is a helpline provided at control rooms which are working round the clock responding to complaints by persons unable to secure surgical/ N95 masks, hand sanitisers and liquid soaps at the prices fixed by the government.

The court was hearing petition filed by Justice for Rights Foundation to ensure fair and equitable distribution of these items.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 4, 2020 2:38:19 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/centre-allays-concerns-over-availability-of-masks-hand-sanitisers-in-supreme-court/article31253541.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY