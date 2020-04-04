Centre allays concerns over availability of masks, hand sanitisers in Supreme Court

The Centre on Friday allayed concerns in the Supreme Court about shopkeepers deliberately hiking prices for face masks, sanitisers and liquid soap even as the country fights COVID-19.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed a Bench led by Justice L. Nageswara Rao that there is a helpline provided at control rooms which are working round the clock responding to complaints by persons unable to secure surgical/ N95 masks, hand sanitisers and liquid soaps at the prices fixed by the government.

The court was hearing petition filed by Justice for Rights Foundation to ensure fair and equitable distribution of these items.