Centre allays concerns over availability of masks, hand sanitisers in Supreme Court

The Centre on Friday allayed concerns in the Supreme Court about shopkeepers deliberately hiking prices for face masks, sanitisers and liquid soap even as the country fights COVID-19.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed a Bench led by Justice L. Nageswara Rao that there is a helpline provided at control rooms which are working round the clock responding to complaints by persons unable to secure surgical/ N95 masks, hand sanitisers and liquid soaps at the prices fixed by the government.
The court was hearing petition filed by Justice for Rights Foundation to ensure fair and equitable distribution of these items.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.