Centre aims to make Andaman & Nicobar Islands a tuna export hub

As export of tuna fish from India increased by 31.83% in 2023-24, the Centre is exploring new areas to source one of the most commercially valuable fish. According to the Union Fisheries Department, a recent meeting of investors held in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands was a step towards making the Union Territory a hub of tuna export.

The global tuna market is worth $41.94 billion and the Indian Ocean is considered the second largest tuna region, producing 21% of world’s tuna. A concept note prepared by the department, a copy of which is available with The Hindu, says that the Exclusive Economic Zone around the Andaman and Nicobar Islands is home to a range of tuna species, with substantial untapped fishery resources.

The department’s estimates suggest a total potential yield of 64,500 tonnes of tuna annually. Out of this, the Centre expects a stock of 24,000 tonnes of yellow fin tuna, which has a steady market across the world annually from the islands. Similarly, 22000 tonnes of skipjack tuna, 500 tonnes of bigeye tuna, and 18000 tonnes of neritic tuna may also available for exports from the Union Territory annually.

India exported 51,626 tonnes of tuna in 2023-24 worth $87.96 million, according to the Marine Products Export Development Authority.

The concept note added that the islands primarily harvest neritic tuna, which is caught closer to the shore, while small quantities of oceanic species, including skipjack, big-eye, and yellowfin tuna, are also landed. “Despite the high demand for these species, the region’s tuna fishery is still underdeveloped and remains underutilised due to a combination of challenges, including lack of infrastructure, limited access to modern fishing technologies, and inadequate fish processing and storage facilities,” the note said.

By holding an investors’ meet, the Centre expects increased networking among the business communities and relevant stakeholders involved in the fisheries and aquaculture sectors in the islands, other parts of India, and the Southeast Asian region.

The Centre sees that technological limitations such as lack of modern fishing technologies hamper the ability to optimise tuna catch rates. “Without a clear, sustainable fisheries management framework, the long-term viability of tuna stocks in the region could be compromised, potentially affecting future production. There is a need for greater skill development in modern tuna fishing practices, post-catch handling, and processing to enhance the value chain and ensure higher quality exports,” the note added.

The Centre hopes that tuna fishing, processing, and exports can provide substantial employment opportunities for local communities, especially for fishermen, workers in processing units, and entrepreneurs in related sectors. “Tuna is an important source of protein for the local population, especially in island communities with limited access to other sources of food,” the note said, adding that the expansion of the tuna fishery sector has the potential to boost regional and national economies through increased exports and value-added products.