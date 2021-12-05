Centre advises Odisha to check rise in COVID-19 infection

BHUBANESWAR

05 December 2021 03:12 IST

The Union Health Ministry has cautioned the Odisha Government over the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases in six districts and advised the State to contain the spread of infection.

“Odisha has reported 7,445 new cases in the month ending December 4 (30 days), with a contribution of 2.5% of India’s new cases from over the past month. It is important to note that Khordha district is reporting a high quantum of weekly cases with 900 new cases in the week ending on December 3,” said Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary.

Six out of 30 districts reported increase in the weekly caseload in week ending December 3 compared with the week ending November 26, Mr. Bhushan pointed out in a letter addressed to Odisha Health Secretary R. K. Sharma.

Advertising

Advertising

Dhenkanal registered a 666% rise in the week ending December 3 compared with the previous week. The weekly caseload in Kandhamal went up by 250% in the same period.

“The State recorded a decline of 3.1% in weekly tests conducted from 4,01,164 tests in week ending on November 26 to 3,88,788 total tests in week ending on December 3 with - 36% RT-PCR share,” the Union Secretary said.

He advised the State to control the spread of infection and reduce fatality as per the ongoing strategy of test-track-treat-vaccinate-COVID appropriate behaviour to keep the situation under control.

This week more than 50 students of a private residential college tested positive in Dhenkanal. However, the college authorities allowed the infected students to return home instead of isolating them. Subsequently, a complaint was lodged against the college authorities for failing to restrain infected students from returning home.