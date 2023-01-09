Centre adopts new standards for making digital TVs, security systems and chargers

January 09, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - New Delhi

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), under the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, has published new country-specific standards for the manufacturing of digital television receivers with built in satellite tuners, for Universal Serial Bus (USB) Type C receptacles, plug and cables and for Video Surveillance Systems. The measure to meet international standards in the area of electronics, the Ministry said.

Under the new standard for televisions, the digital television receivers will now come with in-built satellite tuners. TVs built keeping this standard, named as IS 18112:2022 Speciﬁcation, will enable reception of Free-To-Air TV and Radio channels of Doordarshan (DD) and All India Radio (AIR) just by connecting a dish antenna.

“This would facilitate transmission of knowledge about government initiatives, schemes, educational content of Doordarshan and repository of Indian culture programmes to reach and benefit wide segment of population in the country at large,” a Ministry release said. This, according to the Ministry, can also save the cost of purchasing set-top boxes for viewing various paid and free channels.

The standard set for USB Type C receptacles, plug and cables will help in reducing the e-waste, the Centre said. The standard, IS/IEC 62680-1-3:2022 USB Type-C Cable and Connector Speciﬁcation, is an adoption of existing International standard IEC 62680-1- 3:2022.

“This standard provides requirements for USB Type-C port, plug and cables for use in various electronic devices like mobile phone, laptop, notebook etc. This standard would provide common charging solutions for the smartphones and other electronic devices sold in the country. This would facilitate in reduction in number of charger per consumer as consumers will no longer need to buy different chargers every time they buy a new device. This would help in achieving Government of India’s mission to reduce e-waste and move towards sustainable development,” the Ministry release said.

The standard for Video Surveillance Systems is to be used in security applications. “IS 16910 series of Standards is an adoption of the International Standard IEC 62676 series. The standard provides a detailed outline of all the aspects of a Video Surveillance System such as requirements for its components like camera devices, interfaces, system requirements and tests to ascertain the image quality of the camera devices and also specifies guidelines on efficient installation of the system,” the release added.

