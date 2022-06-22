National

Centre accords Z+ security cover to NDA presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu

Former Jharkhand governor Draupadi Murmu in Ranchi. File

Former Jharkhand governor Draupadi Murmu in Ranchi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Centre has accorded a Z+ security cover of CRPF commandos to the NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, officials said on June 22.

The armed squad took over the security of Ms. Murmu, 64, early Wednesday morning, a senior officer told PTI.

BJP president J.P. Nadda announced the candidature of Ms. Murmu, a party leader from Odisha who served as Jharkhand governor, at a press conference on Monday night following a meeting of the party's parliamentary board, which included Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders.

Officials said soon after this announcement, the Union home ministry directed the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to deploy its VIP security protection team to take charge of Ms. Murmu's security.


