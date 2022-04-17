Centrally-protected monuments to have free entry on April 18
All ticketed centrally-protected monuments would have free entry on Monday on occasion of World Heritage Day, according to an order by the Archaeological Survey of India.
The ASI, which maintains 3,693 monuments, on April 12 issued an order with a list of days in 2022 when visitors would be exempt from buying tickets at the ticketed monuments that included April 18. Apart from that, International Women’s Day on March 8 and World Heritage Week celebration on November 19 also have free entry.
