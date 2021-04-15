Centrally-protected monuments closed till May 15

NEW DELHI

15 April 2021 22:57 IST

All Centrally-protected monuments and historical sites would remain closed till May 15 due to the rising COVID-19 cases, Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel said on Thursday.

The Archaeological Survey of India ordered all its 3,693 monuments and 50 museums closed from Thursday until further notice. The monuments had been closed from March till July 2020 due to the pandemic.

