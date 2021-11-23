National

Central Vista Project | Supreme Court dismisses plea challenging change in land use of plot

Construction work in full swing for the Central Vista Redevelopment Project at Rajpath in New Delhi. File.   | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

The Supreme Court on November 23 dismissed a plea challenging the change in land use of a plot where the new official residence of the Vice President will come up as part of the ambitious Central Vista project in Lutyens' Delhi.

A bench headed by Justice A.M. Khanwilkar said that sufficient explanation has been offered by authorities concerned which justify the change in land use of the plot.

Also Read
Work in progress at Central Vista. File

Explained | When can land use of allotted plots be amended?

 

“We find no reason to examine the matter further and therefore put a quietus to the entire controversy by dismissing this petition,” the bench, also comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and C.T. Ravikumar, said.

The Central Vista revamp, announced in September 2019 envisages a new triangular Parliament building, with a seating capacity for 900 to 1,200 MPs, that is to be constructed by August, 2022 when the country will celebrate its 75th Independence Day.

The common Central Secretariat is to be built by 2024 under the project that covers a three-km stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate in the national capital.

Also Read
The North and South Blocks of the Central Secretariat in New Delhi. File

South, North blocks to turn museums

 

The apex court was hearing a petition challenging the change in land use of plot number one from recreational area to residential.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 23, 2021 12:03:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/central-vista-supreme-court-dismisses-plea-challenging-change-in-land-use-of-plot/article37638919.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY