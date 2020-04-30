Central Vista: Supreme Court allows withdrawal of plea

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed a petitioner to withdraw his plea challenging the Centre’s redevelopment project of the Central Vista.

However, a Bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) S.A. Bobde gave petitioner Rajeev Suri, through advocate Shikhil Suri, liberty to amend an earlier writ petition on the same issue to include the grounds agitated in the withdrawn one.

Chief among these grounds is the quashing of a notification issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on March 20 authorising the change of land use. This demand will now be included in the amended petition.

On March 6, the apex court transferred the issue from the Delhi High Court and ordered that “any steps taken by the authorities, in the meantime, will be subject to the outcome of the proceedings”.

Chief Justice Bobde, heading a Bench hearing cases through video-conferencing, indicated that no work was anyway expected to be done during the lockdown time.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta countered why the petitioner has a problem as the project envisages only the construction of Parliament.

Mr. Suri has argued that the proposed change in land usage of Central Vista, the historical boulevard of approximately 3.5km from Rashtrapati Bhawan to India Gate, and further to the National Stadium, is a symbol of India’s historic past, its nationhood, its vibrant democracy.

“It is where living history breathes from every inch of this cherished stretch of land, where the Republic Day parade and Beating Retreat are held every year. Central Vista is an essential ingredient of our sovereignty and pride, and also where recreational spaces are available for the enjoyment by the citizens. It is a major attraction for the tourists who visit the country,” the petition has said.

The petition reminded that Article 49 of the Constitution provides for protection of monuments and places and objects of national importance.

"The ‘re-development’ of the Central Vista, the entire matter has been clothed in secrecy and opacity. More sinister, is the murky, dubious and suspicious events, leading up to the present-day events. Foremost is the malevolent and malicious manner in which Central Government decided in May 2015 to withdraw India’s nomination to attain a world heritage city tag for Delhi’s Imperial Capital Cities from UNESCO; a quest it had been pursuing over the last decade or so. A dossier meticulously and painstakingly created over the previous five years and placed before UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee, was abruptly withdrawn a month before a final decision was to be taken by UNESCO, without any reasons being assigned by the Government,” the petition has said.