Central Vista: Supreme Court allows parties to file writ pleas against June 17 green nod

A view of the Supreme Court of India, in New Delhi. File

NEW DELHI:

29 July 2020 19:50 IST

They should do so in a week and government has to respond the week after, it says.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed persons and environmental groups to separately challenge a June 17 environmental clearance granted to the Central Vista project, which involves the construction of a new Parliament House and Ministry buildings across the historical boulevard from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate in Lutyens’ Delhi, in writ petitions.

Central Vista: new buildings on KG Marg, Africa Avenue proposed for relocating govt offices

Advertising

Advertising

They have been asked to file their writ pleas in a week and the government has to respond the week after. The case is scheduled for August 17.

A three-judge Bench led by Justice A.M. Khanwilkar heard arguments led by senior advocate Shyam Divan that permissions granted piecemeal to the multi-crore project raised several legal questions that need to agitated across multiple forums.

Mr. Divan said the court should not restrain the challenge to the June 17 environmental clearance, but allow citizens to approach the National Green Tribunal too. On June 19, the Bench ordered that “any petition or proceedings” concerning the Central Vista project would be heard only by it.

Advocate Shikhil Suri, for petitioner Rajiv Suri, questioned the proposed change in land use in the Central Vista area. He said the boulevard was a symbol of India’s historic past, its nationhood and its vibrant democracy.

Delhi’s Master Plan-2021 | Renovate, not rebuild

“It is where living history breathes from every inch of this cherished stretch of land, where the Republic Day parade and Beating Retreat are held every year. Central Vista is an essential ingredient of our sovereignty and pride”, he argued.

Plea to quash NOC

Another plea by architect A.G.K. Menon, represented by senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, sought the quashing of the no objection certificate granted by the Central Vista Committee to the project on April 23.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, however, said the arguments made in the issue need not take an adversarial tone. There was no need for a “we versus they” attitude on the part of the petitioners.

“Our Parliament is being constructed. In future also, Defence and Finance Ministry buildings will be constructed”, he said.

The makeover was announced in September last. It envisages a new triangular Parliament building, with a seating capacity of 900 to 1,200 MPs, to be completed by August, 2022, when the country celebrates its 75th Independence Day. The common Central Secretariat is likely to be built by 2024. But Mr. Suri has argued that the project is cloaked in secrecy.

Central Vista project shows govt.'s warped priorities: Congress

“More sinister, is the murky, dubious and suspicious events, leading up to the present-day events. Foremost is the malevolent and malicious manner in which Central Government decided in May 2015 to withdraw India’s nomination to attain a world heritage city tag for Delhi’s Imperial Capital Cities from UNESCO; a quest it had been pursuing over the last decade or so”, his petition said.