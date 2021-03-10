Central Vista redevelopment project will enhance green cover, says govt.

‘Yet to receive proposal for grant of environment clearance’

The Central Vista redevelopment project would add to the green cover in the region, the Environment Ministry said in a written response to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

“As per project proponent (Central Public Works Department), there is no loss of green cover due to Central Vista Redevelopment Project. However, overall green cover is enhanced by 5.4 acre in Central Vista avenue for public use,” the statement noted. However, the Environment Ministry noted that it was yet to receive the proposal for grant of environmental clearance.

The Ministry granted Environment Clearance (EC) for expansion and renovation of the Parliament Building by Central Public Works Department and this is contingent on implementing dust mitigation measures for construction and demolition activities implementing a plan to prevent ambient air quality from spiking at the site and, implementing a Traffic Management Plan without any tree cutting.

The Central Vista Avenue plan also involves new secretariat buildings, as well as a Prime Minister’s residence and a Vice-President’s residence. The proposed Parliament will be three times bigger than the existing Parliament and the entire project spans close to 86 acres. It is scheduled to be ready by 2022 in time for India's 75th anniversary of Independence. The overall cost of the project is expected, as of now, to lie between ₹13,000-₹15,000 crore.

The project had faced several legal challenges, but the Supreme Court in a majority judgement gave its go-ahead to the proposal in January.