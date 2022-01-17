National

Central Vista project on schedule despite rain, Omicron: Minister

Construction work of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project being carried out at Rajpath in New Delhi. File   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The Central Vista Avenue redevelopment project is “on schedule” despite recent rains and the rise in COVID-19 cases fuelled by the Omicron variant, said Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday.

In a tweet, Mr. Puri said: “Visited Central Vista Avenue to review progress of the project. Despite the unprecedented rains a few days ago & the current Omicron outbreak, work is progressing on schedule. (sic)”.

The project was started in February 2021 and was supposed to be completed in December but surges in COVID-19 cases and rainfall have led to delays. Some components of the plan, including toilet blocks, would be completed after the parade, according to officials involved with the project.


