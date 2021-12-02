Central Vista project of national importance: Centre

NEW DELHI

02 December 2021 01:23 IST

Govt. justifies ongoing construction work

The Government said on Wednesday that the Central Vista project is of “national importance” and work on it is continuing, even as a construction ban reimposed by the Supreme Court is in place in the Capital.

The Urban Affairs Ministry, in its affidavit, assured the Supreme Court that the project to build a new Parliament building and Central Vista avenues “do not cause any pollution”.

A Special Bench led by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana had reimposed the ban on November 24 as a drastic interim measure.

However, on November 29, senior advocate Vikas Singh, for petitioner Aditya Dubey, had informed the court that the Central Vista project was going ahead “full steam” in spite of the ban.

The court had then directed the Centre to come clean on whether it was engaged in any construction activities in the Capital. The Bench is scheduled to hear the case on December 2.

In its affidavit, the Centre explained that the construction activities it had undertaken are in two parts — “the new Parliament building and the Central Vista avenues, which are projects of national importance, and Metro Rail, railways, airports, ISBTs, etc”. The Ministry said the project complies with the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules and “each and every condition which is out to ensure that it does not cause pollution”. The Government said measures like anti-smog gun, mist spray system, dust suppressants, conveyor belt to transfer construction material are being followed.

The Supreme Court had earlier given the green signal for the Central Vista project in the heart of the power corridors of the Capital.