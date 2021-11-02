Central Vista: Jharkhand firm is lowest bidder for Vice-President Enclave

Kamladityya Construction from Bokaro bid 3.52% below the CPWD’s estimated cost of ₹214.03 crore

A Bokaro-based firm, Kamladityya Construction Pvt. Ltd., on Tuesday emerged as the lowest bidder for the Central Public Works Department’s project to construct a new residence for the Vice-President of India.

The firm bid 3.52% below the CPWD’s estimated cost of ₹214.03 crore with a bid of ₹206.49 crore, beating out five other firms — SAM India Builtwell Pvt. Ltd, Swadeshi Civil Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd., Dee Vee Projects Ltd., PSP Projects Ltd and Ahluwalia Contracts India Ltd., whose bid of ₹268.76 crore, was the highest.

The CPWD had in August invited bids for the construction and maintenance of the Vice-President’s Enclave for five years, as a part of the larger Central Vista redevelopment plan. The new complex is proposed to come up near Rashtrapati Bhavan and replace the existing Vice-President’s residence at Maulana Azad Road that is proposed to be demolished to make way for office buildings in the new Central Secretariat.

The government had cleared the way for the project by changing the land-use of the 15-acre plot near Rashtrapati Bhavan and North Block in October 2020. However, the Supreme Court is hearing a challenge to the land-use change, having adjourned the matter till November 16 last week.

Currently, the plot in question has pre-Independence hutments that house Ministry of Defence offices. With two new MoD buildings being completed recently, the offices are being shifted out from the hutments to make way for the construction of the V-P Enclave, according to CPWD sources.