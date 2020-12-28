Central Vista | Environment Ministry panel asks CPWD to submit demolition plans

28 December 2020 23:00 IST

The department proposes redevelopment of Central Vista

An expert committee of the Ministry of Environment and Forest has asked the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) to submit detailed plans for the demolition of existing government buildings for its proposed redevelopment of the Central Vista, with a focus on “instant demolition” techniques to reduce pollution.

At a meeting on December 17, the MoEF Expert Appraisal Committee agreed to grant the terms of reference (ToR) for the project, as a part of the process of environment impact assessment and environment clearance. According to the minutes of the meeting published on Monday, the EAC granted the ToR for the “development/redevelopment of Common Central Secretariat Buildings and Central Conference Centre along with Prime Minister’s Residence, SPG Building and Vice President's Enclave.”

The minutes noted that the CPWD “committed” on December 18, a day after the meeting, that it would include the proposed new Prime Minister’s Office in the EIA report they submit “for holistic coverage of overall impacts.” An earlier version of the proposal had included the PMO, but the CPWD had left it out when it submitted the proposal for the December 17 meeting.

According to the minutes, the proposed built-up area would be 17,21,500 square metres and the area to be demolished would be 4,58,820 square metres, at a total cost of ₹13,450 crore. The existing buildings that would be demolished are the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, Shastri Bhavan, Krishi Bhavan, Vigyan Bhavan, VP Residency, National Museum, Jawahar Bhavan, Nirman Bhavan, Udyog Bhavan, Raksha Bhavan and INS Hutments, according to the minutes of the meeting.

“Since the building is situated in a very sensitive area, adequate care and precaution will be taken to reduce noise and dust while ensuring appropriate safety ... Before commencing demolition, the nature and condition of concrete, condition and position of the reinforcement and the possibility of discontinuity of reinforcement shall be ascertained,” the minutes said.

The project would need 542 kilolitres per day of water and produce 7.2 tonnes per day of solid waste during the construction period, the minutes said.

The EAC asked the CPWD to submit a “detailed demolition plan along with mitigative measures. Include details of proposed strategy for management of C&D [construction and demolition] waste. Efforts to be made for instant demolition of latest technique in place of extended demolition to avoid air pollution during demolition process.”

The EAC also asked the CPWD to address the concerns raised by those against the project through representations sent to the committee.