Central Vista Committee meets

NEW DELHI:

17 December 2020 04:33 IST

The Central Public Works Department’s (CPWD) proposal for constructing a new, common Central Secretariat and redeveloping Rajpath was considered by the Central Vista Committee on Wednesday. However, no decision was taken, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The source added that the members of the committee, which is a special advisory group comprising of CPWD officials and representatives of professional bodies in architecture and town planning, gave their observations on the proposal. The plan would be considered at another meeting soon, the source said.

Meanwhile, the CPWD’s reworked proposal for the construction of the common Central Secretariat buildings, central conference centre, Prime Minister’s residence, Special Protection Group building, and the Vice-President’s enclave are on the agenda of the Environment Ministry’s expert appraisal committee on Thursday.

Advertising

Advertising