Central Vista Avenue will be opened in few days, says Minister  

Hardeep Puri hits out at Delhi’s AAP government, says ‘world-class’ mohalla clinics collapsed in pandemic

Construction work in full swing for the New Parliament Building Complex, under the Central Vista Re Development Project, in New Delhi on June 09, 2022. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV

Central Vista Avenue, which has been closed to the public since February 2021 for redevelopment work, is set to open in the next few days, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri said on Monday.

Mr. Puri, speaking at the launch of the National Initiative for Promoting Upskilling of Nirman workers (NIPUN) to train one lakh construction workers, said: “In spite of heavy rains and all impediments, Central Vista Avenue will be opened in the next few days.”

The area, which is popular with Delhiites and visitors alike, was briefly unveiled for the Republic Day parade but was barricaded again after January 26 as portions of the redevelopment project were yet to be completed. The project was to have been completed in November 2021.

Mr. Puri said the Pragati Maidan integrated transit corridor that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday was an example of a project completed within a stipulated time.

Referring to a visit by Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister and Public Works Department Minister Manish Sisodia in March, Mr. Puri said: “We have a very senior leader in Delhi who somehow came to know a month ago that the project is complete so he made a visit and got his photo clicked. In Punjab, in one month alone, he spent ₹18 crore or ₹20 crore on advertisements.”

Mr. Puri said the ₹930 crore project was supposed to be funded 80% by the Centre and 20% by the Delhi Government. He said he had asked Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Manoj Joshi, “Was that 20% forthcoming?”, adding, “I don’t need to answer it because you know.”

“We have world-class mohalla clinics which collapse in the pandemic… You have people going to the UN to talk about world-class health and education, but whereas those of us who live here know what this is all about," he said.