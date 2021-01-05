Central Vista, a ‘misplaced priority by a whimsical autocrat’: Congress

The Congress on Tuesday described the Central Vista redevelopment project as a case of “misplaced priority by a whimsical autocrat,” with Deputy Leader of the Congress in the Rajya Sabha, Anand Sharma, tweeting that he was “saddened” by the Supreme Court’s go-ahead to the project.

The Congress has been arguing against the ₹13,450 crore central redevelopment project during a pandemic and economic recession.

On December 10, Congress’ parliamentary leaders, along with other key Opposition leaders, had boycotted the Bhoomi poojan [ground breaking] ceremony by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Editorial | Monumental hurry: On Central Vista project

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Mr Sharma said it is time to “reflect” on the State of the republic.

“Saddened by Supreme court endorsement of Government ‘s misplaced priorities during Pandemic and clearing the Central vista project- a unnecessary and colossal waste of public money,” Mr. Sharma said.

“We are living in strange times. No relief for the migrant labour, no Justice for India’s farmers fighting for their rights in bitter cold. Pouring rain, tear gas and braving lathis. As we approach ‘Ganatantra Diwas [Republic Day]’ need to reflect on state of Republic,” he added.

Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted: “The ₹13,450 CR Central Vista Project is not a legalistic issue but a case of ‘misplaced priorities’ of a ‘whimsical autocrat’ seeking to etch his name in the annals of history with cement & mortar. Ironical that In times of Corona pandemic & economic recession, Delhi has ₹14,000 CR for Central Vista & ₹8,000 CR for buying aircrafts for PM”.

“But the same BJP Govt imposes cuts of ₹37,530 CR in allowances of 113 Lakh Armed Forces & Central Govt Employees & Pensioners.PM must not forget that he has imposed cuts of ₹11,000 CR on 15 lakh Soldiers & 26 lakh Military Pensioners.And the same BJP Govt at Centre has no time to provide ‘heated tents and equipment’ to our soldiers braving brazen Chinese incursions in Ladakh,”Mr Surjewala added in another set of tweets.

Speaking to The Hindu, Congress floor leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury didn’t directly comment on the Supreme Court ruling but focussed on “values to bolster democracy”.

“An Atma Nirbhar Parliament isn’t made just by brick and mortar. It is made by the spirit of questioning, discussing and debating inside the House. It is built by promoting Constitutional values that bolsters democracy,” he said.