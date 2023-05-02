Central varsity faculty appointments to shift to CU-Chayan portal

May 02, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has launched CU– Chayan, a unified faculty recruitment portal for Central Universities.

UGC Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar said the “user-friendly” portal would cater to the needs of all the stakeholders in the teachers’ recruitment process.

“The UGC has developed this portal to create an enabling environment for both universities and the applicants, with universities driving all the stages of the recruitment independently, as is being done at present in the respective university,” Professor Kumar said.

The portal will provide a common platform for listing of vacancies, advertisements and jobs across all Central Universities. “The portal makes the recruitment process completely online starting from application to screening, with alerts to all the users of the portal,” the UGC Chairman said.

It will have features such as single applicant login for applying to any Central University, real-time tracking of application, personalised dashboard for each applicant, administration dashboard for each University or Department, and built-in email communication tool.

The applicant can also search for jobs using various filters like the name of the University, location, designation, category, subject, type of employment, experience and education level.

“The screening committee of the University can view details of the applicants; points or research scores given by the system; check the uploaded document against each entry point; and comments of the screening committee can also be recorded in the portal itself,” Prof. Kumar said.

CUs autonomous

Current recruitments for which advertisements have already been issued, however, will go on without using this portal. But, all future appointments will take place on this portal, the UGC Chairman added. He added that the portal would not affect the autonomy of Central universities.

“Using this portal, Central Universities will continue to advertise the positions, collect online applications, shortlist the applicants, conduct the interviews and appoint faculty members, as they were doing earlier,” he said.

“All the above activities will be carried out through the administration dashboard for each University on this portal. The UGC will be maintaining this portal for the benefit of all the CUs and is not a centralised recruitment process,” he added.

He said the CU-Chayan portal has been developed in consultation with the Vice Chancellors of all CUs.

“Their feedback and inputs have been incorporated. Changes can be included in the portal to customise specific needs of any CU. The UGC will also provide training to the CUs in using this portal,” he said, adding that other criteria in the appointments, including reservations, will remain unchanged.