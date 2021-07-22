National

Central University will be established in UT of Ladakh, says Anurag Thakur

File photo of Union Minister Anurag Thakur.   | Photo Credit: PTI

During a Cabinet briefing, on Thursday, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said “There was a long-pending demand to make Ladakh a Union Territory, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi fulfilled. A Central university will be established at a cost of ₹7,500 crore in UT of Ladakh.”

“The Cabinet also approved setting up an integrated multi-purpose corporation in Ladakh for infrastructure, construction projects,” said Mr. Thakur.

“It will be incorporated under Companies Act,” he said.

The Union Minister said :Cabinet approved PLI scheme worth ₹6,322 crore for specialty steel.”

“This will lead to 5 lakh jobs and reduce imports,” added Mr. Thakur

Mr. Thakur added “Incentive will be capped at ₹200 crore per company per year.”

“Agencies do their work, there is no interference from us on that,” said Mr. Thakur when asked about Congress allegation that the raid on Dainik Bhaskar is an attack on democracy.


