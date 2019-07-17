Central Universities Bill cleared

The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2019, for establishing a Central University and Tribal University in Andhra Pradesh.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal “Nishank” assured the House that the universities would be set up in the next four years.

The Lok Sabha had cleared the Bill on July 12.

The government has set aside ₹450 crore for the first stage of the Central University project against the total amount of ₹902.07 crore and ₹420 crore for Tribal University against an outlay of ₹836 crore, the Minister said.

The Tribal University will offer research facilities in the fields of art, culture and technology to the tribal population.