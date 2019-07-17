Central Universities Bill cleared

The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2019, for establishing a Central University and Tribal University in Andhra Pradesh.
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal “Nishank” assured the House that the universities would be set up in the next four years.
The Lok Sabha had cleared the Bill on July 12.
The government has set aside ₹450 crore for the first stage of the Central University project against the total amount of ₹902.07 crore and ₹420 crore for Tribal University against an outlay of ₹836 crore, the Minister said.
The Tribal University will offer research facilities in the fields of art, culture and technology to the tribal population.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor