Central trade unions condemn airport privatisation, IRCTC disinvestment

Ten Central trade unions on Tuesday came out against the government’s recent announcements of privatisation of three airports and the sale of a portion of its stake in the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).
The unions urged the government to withdraw its proposal, saying the decisions would be “against the interests of ordinary commuters”, a statement said.
The Union Cabinet had approved leasing of Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram airports on August 19. The unions said one entity, the Adani Group, was being granted many of the airports, which would lead to “monopoly”.
“Besides there were income leakage and loss of revenue for the Airports Authority of India through the past experiences that had happened at Mumbai and Delhi airports. Hence, this privatisation of airports should be immediately stopped as it would escalate the cost of the airline travellers and airlines as well,” the unions said.
The statement was issued by 10 Central trade unions — the Indian National Trade Union Congress, the All-India Trade Union Congress, the Hind Mazdoor Sabha, the Centre of Indian Trade Unions, the All-India United Trade Union Centre, the Trade Union Coordination Committee, the Self Employed Women’s Association, the All-India Central Council of Trade Unions, the Labour Progressive Federation and the United Trade Union Congress.
