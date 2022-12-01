Central Trade Unions call national meet to mull indefinite strike

December 01, 2022 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - New Delhi

Ten Central Trade Unions that met on Thursday have decided to hold a convention of various unions and federations on January 30 (Martyrs’ Day) at the national capital to decide on a course of action, including a proposal to go on indefinite strike against the policies of the Centre.

The unions have also rejected the Centre’s decision to appoint RSS-supported trade union Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh as the chair of L-20, where the G-20’s labour issues are discussed.

Speaking to The Hindu after the meeting, Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS) general secretary Harbhajan Singh Sidhu said the CTUs decided to launch “long direct action” against the Centre. “This includes a proposal for an indefinite strike and other forms of protests. A final decision will be taken at the convention,” he said.

The CTUs are protesting against the four labour codes, the Electricity Act (Amendment) Bill and the Centre not convening the Indian Labour Conference (ILC) for the last seven years. ILC is the highest tripartite body of the government, workers and employers.

“The Centre is pushing its agenda without any consultations with the trade unions. All international conventions signed by the country at ILO are being flouted by the government. The January 30 convention will shape the future of our protests,” said INTUC vice-president R. Chandrasekharan.

Mr. Sidhu said the meeting also discussed a letter from BMS president Hiranmay Pandya for the CTUs’ input to discussions in the L-20 meeting. “BMS is a pro-government organisation, which is not part of any struggles of the workers in this country. The Centre cannot arbitrarily appoint BMS as the chair of L-20. We rejected it and we will not cooperate with the proposal of BMS,” Mr. Sidhu said.

He added that the CTUs were planning nationwide campaigns ahead of the January 30 convention. “Representatives of workers from every part of the country will participate in this convention,” he added.

