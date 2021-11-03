Dengue cases: Centre rushes teams to nine States /UTs

New Delhi:

03 November 2021 10:29 IST

Haryana, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir are among those reporting a high number of cases.

The Union Health Ministry has rushed high-level teams to nine States and Union Territories — Haryana, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir — reporting a high caseload of dengue cases to support them in public health measures for control and management of the disease.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a review meeting on the dengue situation in Delhi on November 1.

He had directed that the Health Ministry should extend help to all the States/UTs having a high incidence of dengue cases. A total of 1,16,991 cases had been reported by the States and UTs across the country, said a release issued by the Ministry.

Advertising

Advertising

It added that a significantly higher number of cases were reported in some States in October as compared to the same period the previous year.

“A total of 15 States/UTs are reporting their maximum cases in the current year; these States contribute 86% of the country’s total dengue cases till October 31,” the release noted.

The Central teams are tasked with assisting and supporting the States/UTs to mount an effective public health response.

The teams have been asked to report on the status of vector control, availability of kits and medicines, early detection, availability and use of insecticides, status of anti-larval and anti-adult vector control measures etc. They will also brief the State health authorities about their observations.