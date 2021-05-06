Central team in W.B. within 24 hours of new govt, BJP should accept people’s verdict: Mamata

Kolkata

06 May 2021 16:59 IST

CM Mamata Banerjee says violence is more in areas where BJP has won in the recently concluded Assembly elections in West Bengal

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of inciting violence, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on May 6 came down strongly on the Union government for sending a Central team to the State within 24 hours of the formation of a new government.

“Within 24 hours of the swearing in of the new government, the Central team came to the State. The BJP should accept the mandate of the people,” she said, addressing a press conference at the State Secretariat.

A four-member team of officials of Union Home Minister arrived in the State during the day and held a meeting with senior officials of State Secretariat. “I have not seen such a thing in my life. May good sense prevail. Such threats will not work,” she said. The Chief Minister said some fake videos are being circulated on social media and police will take strong action for spreading fake videos.

The Chief Minister announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to each of the families of the deceased in political violence. She also said that even Union Ministers are visiting the State and trying to incite trouble. “Anyone coming from outside, be it a Union Minister will have to undergo RT- PCR tests,” she said. The Chief Minister added that violence is more in areas where BJP has won in the recently concluded Assembly polls.

The Chief Minister said that her government has sent a list of beneficiaries of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi to the Centre for disbursal of the benefits of Central scheme.