Central team to monitor Zika situation in Maharashtra

Case reported in Pune recently, says Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry has rushed a multidisciplinary team to Maharahstra to monitor the Zika virus situation and support the State government in management of Zika cases.

“A case of Zika has been reported in Pune district recently,” a Ministry release said on Monday.

The three-member Central team consists of a public health expert from the office of the Regional Director, Pune; a gynecologist from the Lady Hardinge Medical College, Delhi; and an entomologist from the National Institute of Malaria Research (NIMR), ICMR, New Delhi.

The Ministry said the team shall work closely with the State Health Department, take stock of the situation on ground and assess whether its Action Plan for Zika Management is being implemented, and recommend necessary public health interventions for management of Zika.