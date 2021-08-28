Central secretariat inaugurated at Nava Raipur

NEW DELHI

28 August 2021 05:51 IST

A Central secretariat to house 15 Union government departments in Nava Raipur, Chhattisgarh, was inaugurated virtually by Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday.

The building was constructed by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) at a cost of ₹66.91 crore and would lead to a saving of ₹4 crore a year on rent, the HUA Ministry said in a statement.

The building, with five floors and a basement, can accommodate 800 people and 192 vehicles, it said.

