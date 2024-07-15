Central recruitment of teachers for tribal residential schools ‘deeply flawed’: CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat

CPI(M) Politburo member Brinda Karat on July 15 wrote to Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram over the recent Centralisation of recruitment of teachers and staffers for tribal residential schools, saying it was “deeply flawed” and needed to reversed in the best interest of the students.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Karat requested the Minister’s intervention in reverting to the previous method of letting the respective State authorities recruit teachers for these schools, adding that Centralised recruitment would “undermine, if not destroy” the very purpose of these schools.

In her letter to Mr. Oram, Ms. Karat said, “A Centralised examination with no regard whatsoever for knowledge of Adivasi cultures, was designed. This shockingly made it compulsory for all candidates to have “language competency” in both English and Hindi but not in the language of the State, leave alone that of the Adivasi communities.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Karat went on to cite the recruitments for EMRSs in Telangana to make her point. “Now, with NESTS highly Centralised recruitment pattern in the vacancies in Telangana for JSA’s, it is reported that out of 47 appointees, 44 belong to the State of Haryana and none from Telangana. This is because those from Telangana would not have “competency” in Hindi but would have the “competency” in Telugu which is not considered competence at all,” she said.

Also read | Eklavya Model Residential Schools face teacher shortage

This came a day after The Hindu reported that the Centralised recruitment for Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) for tribal students had introduced a basic Hindi competency as a requirement. As a result, a large number of recruits were from the Hindi-speaking States and they were lining up at the National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) with transfer requests.

For now, NESTS has said it is not entertaining transfer requests but working on a policy for the same. Meanwhile, it has asked the thousands of teachers and non-teaching staff recruited in the first round through the 2023 EMRS Staff Selection Examination to learn the local language in two years, promising to help with the training.

ADVERTISEMENT

Questioning if new recruits would be able to learn the local language in just two years, Ms. Karat argued that even if that were feasible, “it is the children who will be forced to adjust to a language alien to them with all the grave consequences for their learning” in the meantime.

Besides, anecdotal evidence had shown that non-local teachers and staff often have high rates of absenteeism on one pretext or the other and many of them seek transfers to places closer to their homes and families, she noted.

“The best way to guarantee the students’ interests is to ensure that the staff and faculty of the EMR schools comprise of those who are familiar with the language spoken by the students and the cultural framework within which they live. Only local recruitment should be considered… Clearly the present method is an assault also on the federal character of the constitution as well as being damaging for the mandate of the EMRs,” she said.

Government officials had told The Hindu that there was “nothing unusual” about the Hindi competency requirement as the Centralisation was based on the model of recruitment used by Jawahar Navoday Vidyalayas and Kendriya Vidyalayas. Besides the English and Hindi competency, recruits had the option of taking any of the 18 regional language competency tests for the third language, they added.

However, unlike in KVs, where students hail from across the country as they are often family members of Central government employees, most tribal students in Eklavya schools would benefit from teachers who understand their local cultural contexts.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.